Stifel Maintains Texas Instruments (TXN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is $204.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.87% from its latest reported closing price of $170.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 21,724MM, an increase of 25.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.50%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 932,763K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,107K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,360K shares , representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 13.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,213K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,787K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,294K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,225K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,945K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 21,926K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,916K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 6.58% over the last quarter.

