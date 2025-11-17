Stifel Maintains Tesla (TSLA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Tesla (NasdaqGS:TSLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.34% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $390.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.34% from its latest reported closing price of $404.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 187,090MM, an increase of 95.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 263 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 1.08%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 1,779,420K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,039K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,375K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,541K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 65,325K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,768K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 28.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 44,640K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,016K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 44,036K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,633K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 39.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.