Stifel Maintains Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.02% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $42.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.44 to a high of $51.41. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from its latest reported closing price of $40.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 12,519MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TS is 0.25%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.86% to 42,389K shares. The put/call ratio of TS is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sourcerock Group holds 3,086K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TS by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,892K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,099K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares , representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 88.58% over the last quarter.

VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares holds 1,790K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,768K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.