Stifel Maintains Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TS) Buy Recommendation

November 12, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.02% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $42.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.44 to a high of $51.41. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from its latest reported closing price of $40.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 12,519MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TS is 0.25%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.86% to 42,389K shares. TS / Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TS is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sourcerock Group holds 3,086K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TS by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,892K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,099K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares , representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 88.58% over the last quarter.

VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares holds 1,790K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,768K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 10.21% over the last quarter.

