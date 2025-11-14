Stifel Maintains TAT Technologies (TATT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of TAT Technologies (NasdaqGM:TATT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.42% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TAT Technologies is $46.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.42% from its latest reported closing price of $39.96 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAT Technologies. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 26.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATT is 0.24%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 7,607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,334K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 951K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 51.01% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 824K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 56.33% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 366K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 56.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 94.52% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 361K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

