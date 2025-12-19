Stifel Maintains Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:SUPN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is $61.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from its latest reported closing price of $49.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 789MM, an increase of 15.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPN is 0.18%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 73,182K shares. The put/call ratio of SUPN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,335K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,836K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,812K shares , representing a decrease of 69.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,532K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 42.24% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,083K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,761K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 71.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 348.36% over the last quarter.

