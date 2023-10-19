Stifel Maintains Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.37% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Star Bulk Carriers is 25.18. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.37% from its latest reported closing price of 19.62.

The projected annual revenue for Star Bulk Carriers is 951MM, a decrease of 15.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

Star Bulk Carriers Declares $0.40 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 received the payment on September 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $19.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 23.03%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 45.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 11.31 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Bulk Carriers. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBLK is 0.18%, a decrease of 26.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 49,271K shares. The put/call ratio of SBLK is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 26,067K shares representing 25.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,054K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,725K shares, representing a decrease of 33.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 39.97% over the last quarter.

ABASX - AB Discovery Value Fund holds 1,215K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 982K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 958K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

