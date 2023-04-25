Stifel Maintains Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Star Bulk Carriers is 29.41. The forecasts range from a low of 24.04 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.77% from its latest reported closing price of 21.19.

The projected annual revenue for Star Bulk Carriers is 951MM, a decrease of 33.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

Star Bulk Carriers Declares $0.60 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $21.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 21.87%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 45.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 11.21 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 24.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Bulk Carriers. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBLK is 0.27%, an increase of 34.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 51,000K shares. The put/call ratio of SBLK is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 26,067K shares representing 25.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,476K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 1.15% over the last quarter.

ABASX - AB Discovery Value Fund holds 1,368K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 40.78% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,227K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 24.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 41.13% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,032K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Star Bulk Carriers Background Information

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

