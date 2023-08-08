Stifel Maintains Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is 44.70. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.17% from its latest reported closing price of 39.85.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is 778MM, an increase of 4.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRC is 0.33%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 162,893K shares. The put/call ratio of SRC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,362K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,168K shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,138K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 1.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,309K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,305K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 6.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,655K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

