Stifel Maintains S&P Global (SPGI) Buy Recommendation

October 31, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.58% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is $621.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $545.40 to a high of $694.05. The average price target represents an increase of 27.58% from its latest reported closing price of $487.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is 13,988MM, a decrease of 6.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,209 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.56%, an increase of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 299,825K shares. SPGI / S&P Global Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SPGI is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCI Fund Management holds 11,092K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,361K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 4.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,096K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,957K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,910K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,753K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,793K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,751K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,957K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,447K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 9.52% over the last quarter.

