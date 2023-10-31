Stifel Maintains Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - (SOI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - (NYSE:SOI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.52% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 46.52% from its latest reported closing price of 9.05.

The projected annual revenue for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - is 437MM, an increase of 39.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - Declares $0.11 Dividend

On August 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $9.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.39%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 9.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOI is 0.08%, an increase of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 26,544K shares. The put/call ratio of SOI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,473K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,454K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,242K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 9.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 869K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States.

