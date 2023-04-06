Stifel Maintains Smart Global Holdings (SGH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.70% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smart Global Holdings is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.70% from its latest reported closing price of $17.39.

The projected annual revenue for Smart Global Holdings is $1,788MM, a decrease of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 18.56% over the last quarter.

RZV - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

GSEQX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund Class R6 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 94.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 30K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGH is 0.14%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 64,027K shares. The put/call ratio of SGH is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

SMART Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

