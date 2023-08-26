Stifel Maintains Sitio Royalties Corp - (STR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Sitio Royalties Corp - (NYSE:STR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sitio Royalties Corp - is 34.51. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 42.72% from its latest reported closing price of 24.18.

The projected annual revenue for Sitio Royalties Corp - is 541MM, an increase of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

Sitio Royalties Corp - Declares $0.40 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $24.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 26.56%, the lowest has been 6.94%, and the highest has been 108.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 19.74 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sitio Royalties Corp -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STR is 0.39%, a decrease of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 127,296K shares. The put/call ratio of STR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 36,496K shares representing 44.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 12,935K shares representing 15.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,813K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares, representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STR by 86.83% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,662K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,125K shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STR by 227.49% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,800K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares, representing a decrease of 15.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STR by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Sitio Royalties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Falcon Minerals Corporation is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

