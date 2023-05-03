Stifel Maintains Simon Property Group (SPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is 135.12. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.59% from its latest reported closing price of 112.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is 4,983MM, a decrease of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.49%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 318,434K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 21,454K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,415K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,199K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,501K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,940K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 23.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,558K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,421K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,379K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Simon Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See all Simon Property Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.