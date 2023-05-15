Stifel Maintains Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silver Spike Investment is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of 8.58.

The projected annual revenue for Silver Spike Investment is 14MM, an increase of 166.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26, an increase of 121.86% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silver Spike Investment. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSIC is 0.64%, an increase of 39.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jacobs Asset Management holds 178K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSIC by 40.75% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Spike Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”) is a newly-organized specialty finance company formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. SSIC has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. SSIC will be managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC. Silver Spike Capital, LLC is an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

