Stifel Maintains Shake Shack (SHAK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.69% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $123.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.69% from its latest reported closing price of $96.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is 1,469MM, an increase of 6.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.24%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 50,611K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,396K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 53.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,952K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing a decrease of 34.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 12.05% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,544K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,419K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 26.89% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,254K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 98.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 8,971.13% over the last quarter.

