Stifel Maintains Semtech (SMTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $42.58. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 92.61% from its latest reported closing price of $22.11.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is $672MM, a decrease of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 697K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 13.22% over the last quarter.

TPSC - Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 73.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.02% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 150.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 63.28% over the last quarter.

RSEAX - U.S. Strategic Equity Fund holds 64K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.13%, a decrease of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 80,133K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Semtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

