Stifel Maintains Science Applications International (SAIC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is $117.91. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 9.83% from its latest reported closing price of $107.36.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is $7,867MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 58K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 295.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Centiva Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Quadrant Capital Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Equity Rotation Fund Class II holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 38.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 84.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 8.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.32%, an increase of 27.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 48,935K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Science Applications International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

