Stifel Maintains Schneider National (SNDR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schneider National is $26.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $26.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National is 6,898MM, an increase of 22.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.08%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 66,955K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,800K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,156K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 17.46% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,060K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,963K shares , representing a decrease of 92.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 57.91% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,762K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 48.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,634K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares , representing a decrease of 83.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 55.17% over the last quarter.

