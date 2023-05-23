Stifel Maintains Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 32.86. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of 26.13.
The projected annual revenue for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 6,725MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.
Schneider National Inc - Class B Declares $0.09 Dividend
On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.
At the current share price of $26.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.12%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 55,664K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aqr Capital Management holds 2,931K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 22.02% over the last quarter.
Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,553K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 81.83% over the last quarter.
First Trust Advisors holds 1,432K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 9.85% over the last quarter.
GW&K Investment Management holds 1,424K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 5.63% over the last quarter.
American Century Companies holds 1,237K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 21.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 9.08% over the last quarter.
Schneider National Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.
Key filings for this company:
