Stifel Maintains ResMed (RMD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ResMed is $300.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.03% from its latest reported closing price of $245.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed is 4,804MM, a decrease of 8.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,706 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.23%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 102,435K shares. The put/call ratio of RMD is 4.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,714K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,553K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares , representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,252K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,161K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,236K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.62% over the last quarter.

