Stifel Maintains Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repare Therapeutics is 27.77. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 127.78% from its latest reported closing price of 12.19.

The projected annual revenue for Repare Therapeutics is 31MM, a decrease of 81.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repare Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPTX is 0.55%, an increase of 105.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.62% to 38,608K shares. The put/call ratio of RPTX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,292K shares representing 19.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,322K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,999K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,728K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,655K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Polθ inhibitor program.

