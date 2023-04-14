Stifel Maintains Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals is $115.97. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $96.01.

The projected annual revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals is $27MM, an increase of 1,116.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$8.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindbrook Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Css holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

PDT Partners holds 43K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 34.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 20.02% over the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 134.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 28.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RETA is 0.23%, an increase of 58.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 32,144K shares. The put/call ratio of RETA is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

