Stifel Maintains Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (PRSU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.09% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.09% from its latest reported closing price of $32.93 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRSU is 0.27%, an increase of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 37,271K shares. The put/call ratio of PRSU is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners IV GP holds 6,698K shares representing 23.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,374K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares , representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 34.93% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,958K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 17.22% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,745K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 21.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,513K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 5.57% over the last quarter.

