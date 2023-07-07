Stifel Maintains Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A (PSTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A (NYSE:PSTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A is 17.12. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.87% from its latest reported closing price of 14.65.

The projected annual revenue for Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A is 63MM, an increase of 12.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $14.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.09%, the lowest has been 3.08%, and the highest has been 6.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTL is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 14,751K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 878K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 705K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 688K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 52.43% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 629K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 27.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 503K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Postal Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

