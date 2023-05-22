Stifel Maintains PHX Minerals Inc - (PHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of PHX Minerals Inc - (NYSE:PHX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PHX Minerals Inc - is 5.23. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 79.02% from its latest reported closing price of 2.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PHX Minerals Inc - is 71MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

PHX Minerals Inc - Declares $0.02 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $2.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 7.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHX Minerals Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHX is 0.05%, an increase of 118.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 14,772K shares. The put/call ratio of PHX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,255K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 65,442.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 832K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 808K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 29.88% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 647K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 15.89% over the last quarter.

PHX Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.