Stifel Maintains Perkinelmer (PKI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Perkinelmer (NYSE:PKI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perkinelmer is 159.39. The forecasts range from a low of 135.34 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.65% from its latest reported closing price of 118.37.

The projected annual revenue for Perkinelmer is 3,591MM, an increase of 18.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perkinelmer. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKI is 0.20%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 129,914K shares. The put/call ratio of PKI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,861K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,312K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,778K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,757K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 40.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,398K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,704K shares, representing a decrease of 45.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 23.24% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 5,883K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,666K shares, representing a decrease of 47.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 22.86% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,416K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Perkinelmer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

