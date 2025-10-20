Stifel Maintains Parker-Hannifin (PH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.66% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is $804.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $531.76 to a high of $924.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from its latest reported closing price of $740.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 20,606MM, an increase of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.39%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 129,133K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,108K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,066K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,882K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 0.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,626K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,039K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,865K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares , representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 23.88% over the last quarter.

