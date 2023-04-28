Stifel Maintains Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Panhandle Oil and Gas is 5.20. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.20. The average price target represents an increase of 97.79% from its latest reported closing price of 2.63.

The projected annual revenue for Panhandle Oil and Gas is 71MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panhandle Oil and Gas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHX is 0.04%, a decrease of 40.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.90% to 15,049K shares. The put/call ratio of PHX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,249K shares representing 14.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 832K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 773K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 54.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 145.44% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 647K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 15.89% over the last quarter.

PHX Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas.

