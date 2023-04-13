Stifel Maintains Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Panhandle Oil and Gas is $5.13. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.88. The average price target represents an increase of 86.01% from its latest reported closing price of $2.76.

The projected annual revenue for Panhandle Oil and Gas is $71MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 68K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 87.28% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 1,064K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 9.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panhandle Oil and Gas. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHX is 0.04%, a decrease of 40.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 15,017K shares. The put/call ratio of PHX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

PHX Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas.

