Stifel Maintains Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (NasdaqGS:ODFL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $158.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $190.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.00% from its latest reported closing price of $156.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 7,590MM, an increase of 36.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.23%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 182,216K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,462K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,366K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 23.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,124K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,041K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 11.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,279K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,992K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 58.51% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,984K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 93.63% over the last quarter.

