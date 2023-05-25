Stifel Maintains NVIDIA (NVDA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.51% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is 294.65. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $413.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.51% from its latest reported closing price of 305.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is 30,001MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4850 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 346 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 1.36%, an increase of 47.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 1,781,260K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,043K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,562K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,763K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,464K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 75.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,056K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 76.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,817K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,015K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 29.48% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.