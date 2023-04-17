Stifel Maintains NOW (DNOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NOW is $15.13. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 40.09% from its latest reported closing price of $10.80.

The projected annual revenue for NOW is $2,338MM, an increase of 9.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 148K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 51.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 120.02% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 83K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Legg Mason Tactical Opportunities Portfolio Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOW. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNOW is 0.14%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 125,479K shares. The put/call ratio of DNOW is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

NOW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Its locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

