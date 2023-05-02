Stifel Maintains Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 17.41. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.13% from its latest reported closing price of 14.38.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 8,677MM, an increase of 41.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.23% to 301,343K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 34,195K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,085K shares, representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 40.78% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,849K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,237K shares, representing an increase of 53.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 97.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,777K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,596K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 0.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,856K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,699K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 1.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,743K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,552K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

