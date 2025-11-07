Stifel Maintains nLIGHT (LASR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of nLIGHT (NasdaqGS:LASR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.42% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for nLIGHT is $29.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.18. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.42% from its latest reported closing price of $29.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for nLIGHT is 277MM, an increase of 21.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 11.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.18%, an increase of 29.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 52,536K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harvey Partners holds 2,107K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 116.51% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,913K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing a decrease of 58.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 51.21% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,838K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing a decrease of 39.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,810K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares , representing a decrease of 43.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 41.53% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,525K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 87.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.