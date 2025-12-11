Stifel Maintains Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NasdaqGS:NBIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.85% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $177.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $213.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from its latest reported closing price of $154.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 2,320MM, a decrease of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.29%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 121,231K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 5,557K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,730K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares , representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 13.58% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 3,964K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,224K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 6.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,187K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 2.47% over the last quarter.

