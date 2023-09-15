Stifel Maintains Netstreit (NTST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netstreit is 21.32. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.67% from its latest reported closing price of 16.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Netstreit is 110MM, a decrease of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

Netstreit Declares $0.20 Dividend

On July 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $16.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 11.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netstreit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 83,516K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 3.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 3,582K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 9.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,439K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 53.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 100.62% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 3,238K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,627K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,599K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Netstreit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.