Stifel Maintains NETGEAR (NTGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of NETGEAR (NasdaqGS:NTGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.55% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NETGEAR is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.55% from its latest reported closing price of $32.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NETGEAR is 1,015MM, an increase of 45.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in NETGEAR. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTGR is 0.12%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 30,916K shares. The put/call ratio of NTGR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pertento Partners LLP holds 1,692K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,594K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing a decrease of 87.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 43.52% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,079K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 12.93% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 910K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 9.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 832K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 8.58% over the last quarter.

