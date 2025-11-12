Stifel Maintains Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.37% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Natural Gas Services Group is $36.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.37% from its latest reported closing price of $29.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Natural Gas Services Group is 92MM, a decrease of 45.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Gas Services Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGS is 0.15%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 12,419K shares. The put/call ratio of NGS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 677K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 671K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 660K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 510K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 80.07% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 405K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

