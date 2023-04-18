Stifel Maintains MRC Global (MRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MRC Global is $16.66. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 78.76% from its latest reported closing price of $9.32.

The projected annual revenue for MRC Global is $3,768MM, an increase of 12.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Man Group holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

APPLX - Appleseed Fund Investor Class holds 200K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 75.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Oberweis Asset Management holds 120K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MFCPX - M Capital Appreciation Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 44.65% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 38.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRC Global. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRC is 0.16%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 95,056K shares. The put/call ratio of MRC is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

MRC Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 230 service locations worldwide, approximately 2,600 employees and with 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and over 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for approximately 12,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

