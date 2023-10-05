Stifel Maintains Mosaic (MOS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.69% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is 43.91. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.69% from its latest reported closing price of 33.60.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is 16,841MM, an increase of 0.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.12.

Mosaic Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 received the payment on September 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $33.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 2.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.20%, a decrease of 21.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 332,612K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,978K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,563K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 31.54% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 19,004K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,557K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 33.56% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 10,667K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,358K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,524K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares, representing an increase of 21.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 883.94% over the last quarter.

Mosaic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

