Stifel Maintains Monolithic Power System (MPWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Monolithic Power System (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power System is 530.60. The forecasts range from a low of 479.75 to a high of $656.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of 529.05.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power System is 2,014MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.21.

Monolithic Power System Declares $1.00 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $529.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power System. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.38%, a decrease of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 57,860K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,334K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,708K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 69.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,640K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 86.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 33.37% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,131K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 78.51% over the last quarter.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

