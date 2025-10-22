Stifel Maintains Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Monarch Casino & Resort (NasdaqGS:MCRI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Monarch Casino & Resort is $102.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.00% from its latest reported closing price of $92.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monarch Casino & Resort is 509MM, a decrease of 5.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monarch Casino & Resort. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRI is 0.15%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 16,136K shares. The put/call ratio of MCRI is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAVENPORT & Co holds 1,007K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 796K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 8.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 759K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 6.44% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 754K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 471K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

