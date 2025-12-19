Stifel Maintains Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MLYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.97% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mineralys Therapeutics is $49.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.97% from its latest reported closing price of $36.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mineralys Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineralys Therapeutics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLYS is 0.63%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.97% to 86,426K shares. The put/call ratio of MLYS is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catalys Pacific holds 8,904K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,324K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,147K shares , representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 144.22% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 6,263K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 97.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,899K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company.

Caligan Partners holds 2,773K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 162.43% over the last quarter.

