Stifel Maintains Microchip Technology (MCHP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is 95.99. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of 88.24.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 8,467MM, an increase of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

Microchip Technology Declares $0.38 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 received the payment on June 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $88.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.06% to 1,230,739K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHP is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 635,884K shares representing 116.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 22,899K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,369K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 16.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,153K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,627K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,957K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,710K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 16,660K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,438K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

