Stifel Maintains Merus N.V. (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.04% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $38.45. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 88.04% from its latest reported closing price of $20.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boothbay Fund Management holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 42.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 45K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 187.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 73.28% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 172.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 26.69% over the last quarter.

DVSMX - Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Share Class holds 86K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 24.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.40%, a decrease of 31.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 39,389K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

See all Merus N.V. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.