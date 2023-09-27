Stifel Maintains MEI Pharma (MEIP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 409.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MEI Pharma is 37.40. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 409.54% from its latest reported closing price of 7.34.

The projected annual revenue for MEI Pharma is 14MM, a decrease of 71.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEI Pharma. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 92.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEIP is 0.00%, a decrease of 95.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.71% to 146K shares. The put/call ratio of MEIP is 57.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boxer Capital holds 146K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEIP by 35.59% over the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.

