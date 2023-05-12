Stifel Maintains MEI Pharma (MEIP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 383.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MEI Pharma is 33.66. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 383.62% from its latest reported closing price of 6.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MEI Pharma is 23MM, a decrease of 63.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEI Pharma. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 13.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEIP is 0.05%, an increase of 371.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 50,161K shares. The put/call ratio of MEIP is 3.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 10,618K shares representing 159.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,610K shares, representing an increase of 56.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEIP by 102.98% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 8,533K shares representing 128.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,758K shares representing 71.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,022K shares representing 60.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,913K shares representing 43.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.

See all MEI Pharma regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.