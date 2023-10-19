Stifel Maintains MaxLinear (MXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxLinear is 33.38. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.99% from its latest reported closing price of 21.40.

The projected annual revenue for MaxLinear is 1,162MM, an increase of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 9.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 85,732K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,162K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,276K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,020K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,651K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 23.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,193K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,161K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 96.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 4,584.41% over the last quarter.

MaxLinear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

