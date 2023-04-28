Stifel Maintains MaxLinear (MXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxLinear is 48.13. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 98.87% from its latest reported closing price of 24.20.

The projected annual revenue for MaxLinear is 1,162MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.21%, an increase of 20.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 85,104K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,356K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,019K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,960K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 19,892.94% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,319K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,149K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 1.15% over the last quarter.

MaxLinear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

