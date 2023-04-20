Stifel Maintains MaxLinear (MXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxLinear is $48.31. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.86% from its latest reported closing price of $31.40.

The projected annual revenue for MaxLinear is $1,162MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 57.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 56K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 65.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 105.68% over the last quarter.

PIBAX - PGIM BALANCED FUND holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 9.79% over the last quarter.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.21%, an increase of 20.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 84,608K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

MaxLinear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

